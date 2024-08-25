The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

More to Read

23; ST. BONAVENTURE (1-0); def. St. Francis 38-7; vs. Birmingham at Buena, Friday; 24

22; LONG BEACH POLY (0-1); lost to Folsom 63-20; vs. San Diego Lincoln, Friday; 21

20; CHAMINADE (0-1); lost to Oaks Christian 24-17; at San Diego Cathedral, Friday; 22

18; EDISON (0-1); lost to Clovis West 29-28; at Yorba Linda, Friday; 15

16; SAN CLEMENTE (0-1); lost to Chaparral 17-16; vs. Oak Ridge, Friday; 12

11; SANTA MARGARITA (0-1); lost to Mission Viejo 35-7; at Corona Centennial, Friday; 9

9. GARDENA SERRA (0-1); lost to Orange Lutheran 21-13; vs. Warren, Friday; 8

8; SIERRA CANYON (1-1); lost to JSerra, 35-7; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 6

3; CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-1); lost to Mater Dei 42-25; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday; 2

Rk.; School; Last week; Next game; Previous rank

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

