College World Series: Florida holds off Texas Tech to make bracket final

Schwarz broke his right hand May 18 and returned to the lineup for Florida's first CWS game. He was 1 for 11 in Omaha, and 1 for his last 20 overall, when he sent a 1-1 pitch from Ty Harpenau into the left-field bullpen for a 5-0 lead in the sixth. It was his 13th homer of the season and 50th of his career.