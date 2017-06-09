Three-run first inning sends Dirtbags to victory over Titans in super regional opener

Darren McCaughan threw seven scoreless innings and Long Beach State scored three runs in the first inning before holding on for a 3-0 victory over Cal State Fullerton in Game 1 of an NCAA super regional on Friday.

The Dirtbags can clinch their first trip to the College World Series since 1998 with a win Saturday in the best-of-three series.

McCaughan was perfect through four innings and gave up only two hits in one of his best starts of the season and likely his last appearance at packed Blair Field.

Taylor Bryant’s two doubles were Fullerton’s only hits through seven innings, but the Titans loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against closer Chris Rivera, who struck out Hunter Cullen and Chris Hudgins to end the game.

Daniel Jackson set up a three-run first inning with a sacrifice bunt to move Jarren Duran to second base. Lucas Tancas singled to drive in the first run before Ramsey Romano drove in the second with a double inside the left-field line. Luke Rasmussen doubled to right field for a 3-0 lead.

Fullerton starter Connor Seabold needed 38 pitches to get through the first inning, nine of which were thrown during a leadoff walk to Duran.