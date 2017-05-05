Golf roundup: Hurley, Powell lead at weather-delayed Wells Fargo Championship

Billy Hurley III and Seamus Power of Ireland were atop the leaderboard after a day of wind, rain and a second round at the Wells Fargo Championship that didn't finish.

A violent storm overnight and into Friday morning dumped nearly two inches of rain on Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C., and forced a three-hour delay. Hurley had a three-under-par 69, while Power shot 71 and joined him at five-under 139.

Jon Rahm of Spain was among those one shot back.

Dustin Johnson, in his first tournament since his slip down the stairs that knocked him out of the Masters, was two over for the round, five shots behind. He was through 13 holes.

Phil Mickelson made double bogey on his last hole for a 72 and was at 143.

Ariya advances in Jutanugarn showdown

Ariya Jutanugarn won a sister showdown Friday in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play, and Lydia Ko, Michelle Wie and Cristie Kerr also advanced at Club de Golf Mexico.

The third-ranked Jutanugarn edged older sister Moriya 2 up in the second round.

She will face Pernilla Lindberg in the round of 16 in the event that switched from stroke to match play and moved from November to April.

Ko beat Jennifer Song 1 up to guarantee staying No. 1 in the world.

Wie topped Laura Gonzalez Escallon 3 and 2, and Kerr beat Jenny Shin 4 and 3. Kerr won three weeks ago in Hawaii and lost to Haru Nomura on Sunday on the sixth hole of a playoff in Texas.

Lehman atop leaderboard at The Woodlands

Tom Lehman shot an eight-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands in Texas.

Kirk Triplett and 63-year-old Jay Haas were tied for second at 67. John Daly, Mark Brooks, Russ Cochran and Paul Goydos were another shot back, and Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer was among a group of five players at 69.

Coming off arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, the 58-year-old Lehman won the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March for his 10th victory of the 50-and-over tour.

On a sunny day with a steady wind hovering around 15 mph, Lehman hit 12 of 14 fairways on the 7,002-yard layout and reached 14 greens in regulation. He needed just 24 putts and had six birdies on the back nine, including the last four holes, for his lowest round of the year.

Defending champion Jesper Parnevik had a 71.