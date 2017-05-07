Golf roundup: Brian Harman makes birdie putt on No. 18 to win Wells Fargo Championship

Brian Harman made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Wells Fargo Championship and deny Dustin Johnson a fourth straight victory.

Harman hit a heavy chip from behind the green on the par-five 18th that barely got onto the putting surface. It appeared certain there would be at least a three-man playoff with Johnson and Pat Perez until Harman holed the putt and broke into a wild celebration.

He closed with a four-under-par 68 at Eagle Point in Wilmington, N.C., for his second PGA Tour victory.

Johnson, in his return from a freak back injury that knocked him out of the Masters, went from making the cut on the number to a 67-67 weekend and had the lead until Harman birdied the last two holes.

Perez birdied the 18th for a 68.

Sei Young Kim wins LPGA match play

Sei Young Kim held off Ariya Jutanugarn 1 up on Sunday to win the Lorena Ochoa Match Play for her sixth LPGA Tour title. Mexico Golf

After Jutanugarn won the par-five 17th with a birdie to force another hole, Kim finished off the match with a halve for a par on the par-four 18th.

In the morning semifinals at Club de Golf Mexico, Kim beat Mi Jung Hur 5 and 4, and the third-ranked Jutanugarn topped Michelle Wie 4 and 3. Hur won the third-place match, overcoming a five-hole deficit to beat Wie in 22 holes.

Kim also beat Maude-Aimee Leblanc (3 and 1), Danielle Kang (3 and 2), Charley Hull (3 and 1) and Karine Icher (5 and 4) in the event that switched from stroke to match play and moved from November. The 24-year-old South Korean player is projected to jump from 12th to eighth in the world ranking.

Daly claims Tour Champions title

John Daly held on to win the Insperity Invitational for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

Daly bogeyed the final three holes for a three-under 69 and a one-stroke victory over Kenny Perry and Tommy Armour III.

The 51-year-old Daly won for the first time since the PGA Tour's 2004 Buick Invitational. He finished at 14-under 202 at The Woodlands in Texas.

Daly pumped his fist after tapping in for bogey on 18, then was sprayed with champagne by friends, led by fellow player Esteban Toledo.

Perry shot a 69, and Armour had a 67. Kevin Sutherland was fourth at 11 under after a 67.