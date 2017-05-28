Golf roundup: Kevin Kisner holds off hard-charging Jordan Spieth to win Colonial

Kevin Kisner birdied the first three holes on the back nine to take the lead and held on to win at Colonial despite a Sunday charge by defending champion Jordan Spieth.

Kisner shot a four-under 66 in the final round to finish at 10-under 270, including a clutch par save on the 18th hole after a wayward tee shot and an approach that was off the back side of the green and well below the hole.

He finished one stroke ahead of Spieth, Sean O'Hair and Jon Rahm.

Spieth shot a bogey-free 65, and was standing on a chair to see over the crowd at the 18th green when Kisner putted up the mound to within five feet of the cup and then made the winning putt.

That came right after Rahm's 10-foot birdie chance skirted just to the left of the hole.

The 33-year-old Kisner got his second PGA Tour victory in 148 starts since his debut in 2011. He was a runner-up twice this year, and six times over past three seasons.

Langer overtakes Singh to win Senior PGA Championship

Bernhard Langer played near-flawless golf and took advantage of Vijay Singh's late mistakes to win the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National in Sterling, Va., for his record ninth senior major.

The Senior PGA was the only major that had eluded the 59-year-old German star during his dominant decade-long run on the 50-and-over circuit.

Despite a few dozen protesters, the drama remained on the course at President Donald Trump's club on the shores of the Potomac River. Trump, coming off a nine-day trip abroad, did not attend the final round.

Langer pulled ahead of Singh with a 12-foot birdie on the par-4 16th. Singh three-putted 17 to give Langer a two-shot advantage. After Singh birdied 18, Langer calmly tapped in for par and a one-shot victory. He shot a four-under 68 to finish at 18-under 270. Singh closed with a 70.

Langer also won the season-opening event in Hawaii and has 32 career senior victories.

Feng’s 68 clinches win at LPGA Volvik Championship

Shanshan Feng shot a four-under 68 to win the LPGA Volvik Championship by one stroke over Minjee Lee and Sung Hyun Park.

Feng earned her first victory of the season and seventh of her career. She led by one shot after a bogey-free third round Saturday, then kept the competition at bay on the 6,734-yard course at Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Feng, a bronze medalist for China at the 2016 Olympics, led by four strokes with four holes to play, but she made a bogey on No. 16 and Lee birdied 17. Needing a bogey on the 18th to win, Feng easily tapped in for one and finished at 19-under 269.

Lee (65) made six birdies on the front nine, and Park (66) made four on the back.

Noren shoots 62 to win BMW PGA Championship

Swedish golfer Alex Noren rediscovered his sensational form of 2016 in shooting a 10-under 62 to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Virginia Water, England.

Starting the day seven shots off the lead, the 13th-ranked Noren made six birdies before rolling in an eagle putt from six feet on No. 18 to complete what he described as “probably the best round of my life.”

It set the clubhouse target of 11-under 277 and Noren had to wait more than two hours to see if his lead would hold in the European Tour's signature event.

No one got within a shot. It was Noren's ninth win on the European Tour, four of which came in a 10-event stretch from July to November last year.