Golf roundup: Jordan Spieth maintains one-shot lead going into final round of Travelers

Jordan Spieth closed with a 20-foot birdie putt for a four-under-par 66 on Saturday in the Travelers Championship, giving him a one-stroke lead for the third consecutive round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

The 23-year-old Texan had a 12-under 198 total.

Boo Weekley was second after a 65. The 43-year-old Weekley, playing just in front of Spieth, birdied five of the last eight holes.

Spieth bogeyed Nos. 13 and 14, then matched Weekley with three birdies on the final four holes.

Daniel Berger was three strokes back after a 66. C.T. Pan (66), David Lingmerth (65) and Paul Casey were at eight under.

Rory McIlroy switched putters and shot a 70 to remain at even par.

Broadhurst retains Champions lead

Paul Broadhurst shot a three-under 69 at University Ridge to maintain a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions' American Family Insurance Open.

Broadhurst followed birdies on the par-five 16th and par-three 17th with a bogey on the par-four 18th to finish at 12-under 132. The Englishman opened with a 63 on Friday. He won the Senior British Open and PURE Insurance Championship last year on the 50-and-over tour.

Lee Janzen and Scott Verplank were tied for second. They each shot 66.

Tournament host Steve Stricker had a 69 to join Fred Couples (68) and Gene Sauers (66) at nine under. Stricker is making his first start in his hometown event after turning 50 in February. He tied for 16th last week in the U.S. at Erin Hills.

Fellow Madison player Jerry Kelly was tied for 11th at six under after a 70. Defending champion Kirk Triplett shot a 73 to drop into a tie for 41st at two under. Nick Faldo, making his first Champions event start since 2015, was even par after a 73.

Garcia tied for BMW lead

Sergio Garcia carded a five-under 67 to join Richard Bland in a share of the lead after the third round of the BMW International Open in Munich, one stroke ahead of former joint leader Joakim Lagergren.

Garcia, playing his first event in Europe since his Masters win, and England’s Bland settled at 13 under overall going into Sunday's final round on Munich's Eichenried course.

Bland hit water on the 11th hole but recovered for his fourth birdie, and he followed up with an eagle on the 13th to move ahead.

Garcia stumbled with his second bogey on the 14th, but the Spaniard bounced back with birdies on the 15th and 17th holes, his sixth and seventh, to go level. Lagergren (69) had four birdies in a bogey-free round.