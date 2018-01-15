Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey promises fans in Jacksonville a Super Bowl victory

The Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday for the second time this season. The first time around, in October, the Jaguars followed a dominating win over the Steelers with a dud, losing 27-17 to the Rams.

Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey expects more from his team following its 45-42 win over Pittsburgh in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

A lot more.

"I ain't got too much to say, but make sure you all bring that same energy out next week and the week after," Ramsey said Sunday to fans who had gathered at Everbank Field to greet the Jaguars upon their return from Pittsburgh. "We are going to the Super Bowl and we are going to win that … . We are going to the win that … ."

Ramsey later took to Twitter to apologize for his use of expletives while addressing the fans.

In order to make good on Ramsey’s promise of winning the Super Bowl, the Jaguars will first have to beat the defending NFL champion New England Patriots on the road next week in the AFC championship game, then take down the winner of the NFC championship game (the Philadelphia Eagles or Minnesota Vikings) two weeks later.

Such talk would have seemed silly just a couple months ago. The Jaguars hadn’t won more than five games in a season since 2010 and hadn’t had a winning record since 2007, which was also the last time they made the playoffs.

This year, Jacksonville went 10-6 in the regular season, won the AFC South and beat the Buffalo Bills 10-3 in the first round of the playoffs. But at least some of the Steelers seemed to underestimate the Jaguars, even given the result from earlier this season.

Chances are, their next opponent — and possibly opponents — won’t do the same.

“You can do all the talking you want on Twitter, to the media, all of that,” Ramsey said after Sunday’s game. “But when you get on the field you're going to have to produce, you're going to have to show us what you're about. We're confident because we know the work we put in. We're going to go out there confident.”

