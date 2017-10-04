Jerry Rice just may show up as an uninvited guest at your wedding. He says he does it every weekend

Jerry Rice is a three-time Super Bowl winner and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He’s widely considered to be the greatest receiver of all time and has scored more touchdowns and accumulated more yards than anyone in NFL history.

He’s also a one-time runner-up on “Dancing With the Stars.”

And he just might show up at your wedding.

Uninvited.

In addition to all his other accomplishments, Rice is also “a hall-of-fame wedding crasher,” as writer Kevin Clark puts it in a thoroughly entertaining article for the Ringer.

Rice estimates he crashes one wedding per weekend. Often it’s because one might be taking place at a country club where he just played a round of golf. But that’s not always the case — sometimes he will be on the road for business, spot a wedding taking place, stop off to congratulate the happy couple and maybe stick around for some dancing.

“It’s so exciting to see their reaction,” Rice said. “It’s usually, ‘Oh, my god, I never thought I’d run into Jerry Rice on my wedding day.’”

He added: “I don’t mind getting out there and cutting a rug and having fun. It’s my nature. I love people, and I want everything to be natural. I want to give people a memory.”

There are several great anecdotes in Clark’s article, but it’s hard to top this one from one-time bride Jennifer Restrani.

“The best was when my mother-in-law was kissing Jerry Rice,” she said. “My husband went over to his dad and said, ‘Dad, mom is kissing Jerry Rice,’ and his dad just nodded and said, ‘It’s OK.’”

