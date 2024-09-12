Nikki Garcia files for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev after ‘DWTS’ pro’s domestic violence arrest

Former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce from “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev two years after they married.

Nikki Garcia is calling it quits on her marriage to “Dancing With the Stars” dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Garcia, the ex-WWE wrestler formerly known as Nikki Bella, filed a petition to divorce Chigvintsev on Wednesday in Napa County Superior Court, The Times can confirm. Her petition comes on the heels of their two-year wedding anniversary and Chigvintsev’s arrest last month on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Neither representatives for Garcia, born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, nor Chigvintsev responded immediately to The Times’ request for comment.

Advertisement

Chigvintsev, who has appeared on “DWTS” for 13 seasons since 2014, was arrested Aug. 29 in Yountville, Calif., reportedly after placing a 911 call. The Napa County arrest database cited the California penal code aimed at anyone who “willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” on a spouse, former spouse, live-in partner, fiancé or fiancée, former dating partner or co-parent.

It’s unclear whether Garcia, 40 — whom Chigvintsev was partnered with on Season 25 of “DWTS” in 2019 — was involved. TMZ reported that injuries were involved.

Chigvintsev, 42, was released from custody the same day of his arrest on $25,000 bail.

Garcia and Chigvintsev’s time together on “DWTS” sparked a romantic connection that eventually led to marriage in 2022. Before tying the knot, the pair welcomed a baby boy in July 2020.

Advertisement

They celebrated their wedding anniversary Aug. 26, just three days before Chigvintsev’s arrest. In his Instagram post, the “DWTS” veteran praised his wife, writing that he “can’t see my life with you.”

“You are my everything,” he captioned a photo from their wedding.

In her Instagram post, Garcia channeled the lyrics of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” to express how she feels about the dancer, who was born in the then-Soviet Union and moved to the U.S. in 2003. The love song, she said, “is our love story.” She said he had a “conversation with [Jesus] & God” about her partner.

“It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Neither Garcia nor Chigvintsev has posted on social media since his arrest. In a decision made before his arrest, Chigvintsev will not be among the pro dancers partnering a new slate of competitors in Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars,” which premieres Sept. 17 on ABC.

Times assistant editor Christie D’Zurilla contributed to this report.