Yes, John Mulaney married Olivia Munn. He fell for her Vietnamese family too: ‘They’re the best’

Comedian John Mulaney said marrying into TV star Olivia Munn’s “Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done.”

It seems John Mulaney has no trouble getting along with his new in-laws, months after he and Olivia Munn quietly tied the knot.

The “Everybody’s in L.A.” comedian confirmed during a Monday interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” that he and “Newsroom” star Munn tied the knot in June. After showing off a new ring on his finger and calling his marriage “the best,” Mulaney also praised his wife’s Vietnamese family, including Munn’s mother, Kim Munn, who was seated in the audience.

“Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” he said before adding, “they’re the best, man.”

During the Monday interview, Mulaney shared that his mother-in-law was a refugee who immigrated to Oklahoma following the Vietnam War. Kim met ex-husband Winston Munn in Oklahoma and they welcomed Olivia in July 1980. Mulaney joked that his in-laws call him by his full name and accompany him “anywhere” he goes. He also offered audiences an interpretation of his in-laws’ Vietnamese Oklahoman accent.

“I’ll do it but that’s because it needs to be done and also max, there’s like seven people in the world who could be offended by this accent,” he said, before impersonating an in-law’s twang.

In addition to detailing some in-laws’ quirks, Mulaney also said his marriage to Munn has brought him to new spaces: Asian grocery stores — including H Mart and Oklahoma City’s Super Cao Nguyen — and Orange County’s Little Saigon.

“There’s fruits, jackfruit and durian, these look like ‘Avatar’ fruits,’” Mulaney joked. “They’re all new fruits.”

Mulaney, 41, and Munn, 44, said their “I dos” during a private ceremony at a friend’s home in New York, a source confirmed to People. They tied the knot after three years of dating and welcoming their son Malcolm Hiệp in November 2021.

The comedian confirmed his romance to Munn in September 2021, months after he and ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler (who just released a memoir) ended their marriage in May 2021. Hours before Mulaney appeared Monday on “Late Night,” Munn shared a video of her husband and their child doing the “exact same fidget” with their hands. The clip also shows a ring on Mulaney’s left ring finger.

“Malcolm’s been doing this since 10 months old but this is the first time I could capture it,” Munn wrote in the caption.