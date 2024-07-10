John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are married, three years of dating and a toddler later

Comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn, who share a toddler, reportedly tied the knot over the weekend.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have taken their relationship to the next level. The “Everybody’s in L.A.” comedian and “Newsroom” star reportedly married over the weekend.

Mulaney, 41, and Munn, 44, said their “I dos” during a private ceremony at a friend’s home in New York, a source confirmed to People. They tied the knot after three years of dating and welcoming their son Malcolm Hiệp in November 2021.

Representatives for the two stars did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation.

Mulaney and Munn first met at “Saturday Night Live” alum Seth Meyer‘s wedding to Alexi Ashe in 2013, but they didn’t begin dating until Spring 2021. The Emmy-winning “Baby J” comedian detailed his relationship with Munn during a 2021 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

“It’s nice that something good came out of the wedding,” Mulaney joked to the late-night host. “She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch.”

Mulaney and ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler ended their marriage in May 2021 months after the comedian checked into a rehab facility to treat his alcohol and cocaine addictions. During the September 2021 “Late Night” interview, Mulaney said he relapsed after his “SNL” hosting gig on Halloween 2020, returned to rehab, then visited Los Angeles months later when he began dating Munn.

He said that “it was a very, very lucky thing to have met the “Six” and “Ocean’s Eight” actor amid his recovery, adding that they share a “relationship that’s been really beautiful.”

During the same episode, Mulaney announced that he and Munn were expecting their first child.

Months later, Munn got candid with The Times’ Meredith Blake about her pregnancy, her relationship with Mulaney and the online frenzy surrounding it amid the comedian’s breakup with Tendler.

“They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t,” Munn said of critics on social media in the November 2021 interview. “There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is.”

Mulaney and Munn welcomed their baby boy on Nov. 24, 2021, and celebrated his arrival on Instagram.

“He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” Munlaey captioned his post. “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Since then, both celebrities have shared Instagram photos and videos of the quality time they share with the 2-year-old. In April, Munn shared a video of her son saying “Mama.”

The couple’s low-key nuptials come months after Munn announced in March that she was diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer, which prompted four surgeries in a matter of 10 months, including a double mastectomy. In May, Munn told Vogue that she also had both ovaries removed as part of her treatment, but revealed that she preserved two viable frozen embryos that will make it possible for her and Mulaney to expand their family in the future if they choose to do so.

Speaking to the magazine, Mulaney said he and Munn are “very protective of our little life” amid her cancer battle.

“I knew from the day she was diagnosed that the risk assessment test her doctor had done open-and-shut saved her life,” Mulaney said. “So, while we like to lead our life privately, I was completely supportive of Olivia sharing her story.”