Letters: A super week, unless you're a Falcons fan

What a great sporting event. I hope someday L.A. gets a pro football team.

Paul Zimmelman

Marina de Rey

::

This time it looks like Tom Brady chose to let the air out of Atlanta’s Super Bowl victory parade.

Bob Paniagua

Susanville, Calif.

::

Can we all now agree that Tom Brady has no need for underinflated footballs?

Richard Raffalow

Valley Glen

Run three times, kick a field goal, game over. Still scratching my head.

Ron Ovadia

Irvine

::

Dear Dan Quinn:

Hey buddy! Thanks for getting me off the hook!

Let’s do lunch sometime.

Best, Pete Carroll

Howard P. Cohen

North Hills

::

Before we get all giddy about a “Patriots dynasty” let’s remember one thing. They didn’t win their last two Super Bowls. Pete Carroll and Dan Quinn lost them.

Alan Abajian

Alta Loma

::

I would have paid a king’s ransom to have been able to sit next to Bill Plaschke during the Super Bowl.

Ed Freeman

Moorpark

::

The “Plaschke Plague”: A disease that afflicts anyone who takes a tip from Bill Plaschke and places a huge bet with their bookie!

Bill Fado

Pacific Palisades

::

Thanks, Bill Plaschke, for being the local version of the Sports Illustrated cover jinx.

Lee Barnathan

Chatsworth

::

Yes, New England — the team I picked to win — had all of the momentum, but to have the Super Bowl potentially decided on a coin toss because Atlanta never received the ball in overtime makes a mockery of the sport’s championship game. This is tantamount to baseball saying that in extra innings in the World Series, the winner of a coin flip is the only team that gets to bat, as long as that team scores a run.

Ken Feldman

Los Angeles

::

For all the negative comments on how soccer ends a game on penalty kicks, ending a Super Bowl in overtime with only one team possessing the ball is equally horrific!

Vincent Martinez

Arcadia

::

In answer to reader Jack Wishard, who wrote in and referred to Bill Belichick as “Belicheat”, one needs only only to look to the eye-popping numbers: seven AFC championships, five Super Bowl championships. Flatly unparalleled by anyone, ever in those categories, please avail yourself to “A Football Life: Bill Belichick” to discover what a studied, freakishly interesting dude Belichick is. And do enjoy some crème fresh with your sour grapes, sir, because if you really think he cheated his way to all those victories, I’d say you’re not paying attention.

Know it or not, believe it or not, like it or not, all he does is win.

Dan Johnson

Salem, Va.

::

We watched the Super Bowl on Sunday. We watched it again on Monday. Then again on Tuesday. Each time it was less believable.

Tom Brady said, “You only get these opportunities so often.” Then he really made the most of it because, after all, he’s 39 years old and given the point he’s at on his career arc, he’ll probably only get to play in two or three more Super Bowls.

That game was an inspiration for us all. Kids, work hard and never give up like the Patriots and maybe someday you can win a Super Bowl and hoist up the Belichick Trophy.

John Thompson

Downey

::

In The Times’ four pages of Super Bowl coverage, neither Bill Plaschke’s front-page story nor the extensive Sports Section reportage (including four separate “Did You Notice” paragraphs) noticed why Tom Brady’s numbers were so spectacular, and the Falcons’ so dismal, in the fourth quarter. The Patriots’ offensive line kept Atlanta’s defenders at a comfortable distance from Brady with only rare exceptions; while the Patriots’ defensive line shut down the most potent scoring offense in the NFL completely, and forced game-changing Falcons’ errors to seize victory from certain defeat.

Somewhere, if only here, the Patriots’ linemen deserve much greater recognition for the “miracle comeback” than the writers acknowledged.

Gordon Berger

Santa Monica

::

America’s annual display of crass commercialism, its side (halftime) show of mind-numbing entertainment, and oh yeah......a football game, is history, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is now considered the second coming. So now what?

Lawrence Kates

Los Angeles

Too much

I can’t blame an adolescent male for not having a brain in his head (female either, e.g., Cheryl Miller, 105 points), but we can be disappointed where an adult coach or parent permits an outmatched opponent to be taken advantage of in amateur sports. It appears that the program at Chino Hills High is out of control while riding a wave of unparalleled success. I would like to hear the coach’s point of view on permitting a player to shoot more than 50 shots in a blowout victory, while other players didn’t even get in the game.

Kevin H. Park

Mission Hills

::

I am of the opinion that the game where Chino Hills High scored 146 points was a disgrace. I only hope that every member of the Chino Hills squad was given the opportunity to play including, perhaps the team’s water boy and possibly some of the cheerleaders.

Ray Ceniceroz

Pasadena

::

My advice to LaVar Ball, the controlling father of the three Ball brothers, is to look up Marv Marinovich. He’s the father of Todd Marinovich, who also controlled every move that Todd made and became a bust in the NFL. As do a lot kids in that environment, they rebel and like Todd unfortunately become addicted to controlled substances .

Richard Katz

Los Angeles

