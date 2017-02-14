Charles Oakley reportedly is no longer banned from Madison Square Garden

The ban on Charles Barkley from Madison Square Garden has been lifted, the Associated Press is reporting the day after a meeting that included the beloved former New York Knicks player, team owner James Dolan, all-time NBA great Michael Jordan and league Commissioner Adam Silver.

Silver said Monday that he and Jordan had spoken with both men that day, five days after Oakley was forcefully removed from his seat and arrested at a Knicks game and three days after Dolan banned the one-time All Star from the iconic arena.

Oakley, Dolan and Silver met at the league office in New York. Jordan, a close friend of Oakley’s, participated in the conversation by phone. According to Silver, Oakley and Dolan “were apologetic about the incident and subsequent comments,” but it seems that some issues remain between the two men.

Oakley told the New York Daily News later Monday that some time may be required before the situation is resolved because “some of the things that were said about me hurt.”

Silver’s statement did not indicate that the ban on Oakley had been lifted but said “Mr. Dolan expressed his hope that Mr. Oakley would return to MSG as his guest in the near future.”

Though loved by Knicks fans, Oakley does not have a good relationship with Dolan, who reportedly is upset with the former player for being critical of him and the organization. Recently, Oakley is said to have felt snubbed by the team for being left out of its 70th anniversary celebration.

On Wednesday Oakley attended a Knicks game and sat just a couple of rows behind the owner. Depending on whose side of the story you believe, Oakley may or may not have been loudly harassing Dolan. Security guards asked the former player to leave, and the altercation that ensued eventually got physical.

Since then, Oakley and the team have gone back and forth in the media about exactly what led up to him being arrested and charged with three counts of assault.

In one of their statements, the Knicks said of Oakley, “We hope he gets some help soon.” During a radio interview on Friday, Dolan hinted that Oakley may have issues with alcohol and/or anger. Oakley said in a subsequent interview that he’s not an alcoholic.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii