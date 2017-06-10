NCAA baseball: Louisville becomes first team to qualify for College World Series

Drew Ellis homered twice, Josh Stowers and Logan Taylor each delivered extra-base RBI hits and left-hander Brendan McKay scattered eight hits and two runs as Louisville topped rival Kentucky 6-2 on Saturday and become the first school to clinch a College World Series berth.

A day after smacking a three-run homer in Louisville's opening-game 5-2 win, the junior first baseman hit solo shots in the second and sixth innings to ignite a super regional sweep that returned the Cardinals (52-10) to the CWS for the third time in five seasons and first since 2014.

Stowers followed with an RBI triple, and Taylor delivered the first of two eighth-inning insurance runs as Louisville remained unbeaten in the NCAA tournament.

McKay (10-3) had to work out of jams at times but was effective, striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings to win a showdown with Kentucky ace Sean Hjelle (11-4).

Marcus Carson and Tristan Pompey knocked in runs for Kentucky (43-23), which made its first super regional appearance.