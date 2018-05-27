Softball: Washington cruises into World Series

Taran Alvelo pitched a three-hit shutout for Washington, which beat Alabama 6-0 on Saturday to advance to its second straight Women's College World Series.
Avelano struck out eight over seven complete innings for the fifth-seeded Huskies, who swept the 12th-seeded Crimson Tide in the Seattle super regional.
Taylor Van Zee, who had a walk-off hit in Game 1, led off the game with a homer.
The World Series begins Thursday in Oklahoma City.
Oregon 11, Kentucky 1 (4): DJ Sanders hit a grand slam and in the second inning for the top-seeded Ducks, who advanced to the World Series by run ruling the 16th-seeded Wildcats in Game 3 in Eugene, Ore. Sanders also had an RBI double in the same inning to give Oregon a 7-0 lead.
Oklahoma 9, Arkansas 0: Nicole Mendes hit a two-run double in the first inning and Falepolima Aviu hit a three-run homer in the fifth as the fourth-seeded Sooners advanced to the World Series with a victory in Norman, Okla. The 12th-seeded Razorbacks were 0-2 and outscored 16-2 in their first super regional.
Arizona State 5, South Carolina 2: DeNae Chatman's bases-loaded double highlighted a four-run fifth inning for the eighth-seeded Sun Devils, who swept the No. 9 Gamecocks in Tempe to clinch their 12th World Series appearance.
Georgia 2, Tennessee 1 (8 inn.): Cortni Emanuel homered in the eighth inning to help the seventh-seeded Bulldogs finish off the 10th-seeded Volunteers in Athens, Ga., and advance to the World Series.
Florida 5, Texas A&M 3 : Freshman Jordan Matthews hit a three-run homer in the seventh to lift the second-seeded Gators to a Game 3 victory in Gainesville, Fla., and a spot in the World Series. The 15th-seeded Aggies had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the inning.
Florida State 8-3, Louisiana State 5 (11 inn.)-1: The sixth-seeded Seminoleshit two 11th-inning homers to win the first game Saturday, then advanced by winning a second game against the 11th-seeded Tigers in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State will play UCLA on Thursday.