NCAA women's tournament: Oregon State escapes upset bid by Long Beach State

Breanna Brown scored 12 points and second-seeded Oregon State held off feisty Long Beach State in the final minute to eke out a 56-55 victory Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Corvallis, Ore.

Mikayla Pivec and Marie Gulich each added 10 points for Oregon State (30-4), which will face Creighton in the second round Sunday.

Raven Benton had 17 points for the No. 15 seed 49ers (23-11).

Creighton 76, Toledo 49: Marissa Janning had 15 of her 19 points in the first quarter and seventh-seeded Creighton built an early lead and went on to rout No. 10 seed Toledo (25-9) at Corvallis. Sydney Lamberty added 16 points for Creighton (24-7).

Missouri 66, South Florida 64: Sierra Michaelis scored 16 points, including the game-winning basket with 0.6 seconds remaining, as No. 6 seed Missouri (22-10) beat No. 11 South Florida (24-9) at Tallahassee, Fla. Missouri, which will next face Florida State, rallied from a 38-25 halftime deficit

Florida State 87, Western Illinois 66: Shakayla Thomas scored 23 points as third-seeded Florida State (26-6) beat No. 14 Western Illinois (26-7) at Tallahassee.

Purdue 74, Green Bay 62: Ashley Morrisette scored 20 points as No. 9 seed Purdue beat No. 8 Green Bay at South Bend, Ind. The Boilermakers (23-12) will face Notre Dame in the second round.

Notre Dame 79, Robert Morris 49: Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale scored 15 points each to help top seed Notre Dame (31-3) beat Robert Morris (22-11) at South Bend.

South Carolina 90, UNC Asheville 40: Allisha Gray had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead top-seeded South Carolina past No. 16 seed UNC Asheville (19-15) at Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks (28-4) will next face Arizona State.

Arizona State 73, Michigan State 61: Quinn Dornstauder scored 16 points to lead No. 8 seed Arizona State (20-12) past ninth-seeded Michigan State (21-12) at Columbia.

Maryland 103, Bucknell 61: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 28 points as No. 3 seed Maryland (31-2) eliminated Bucknell (27-6) at College Park, Md. The Terrapins (31-2) advanced to face West Virginia in the next round.

West Virginia 75, Elon 62: Tynice Martin scored 26 points as No. 6 seed West Virginia (24-10) pulled away from Elon (27-7) at College Park.

Mississippi State 110, Troy 69: Blair Schaefer scored a career-high 21 points as No. 2 seed Mississippi State (30-4) routed Troy (22-11) at Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs (30-4) will next face DePaul.

DePaul 88, Northern Iowa 67: Tanita Allen scored 25 points and Lauren Prochaska and Brooke Schulte each added 12 as No. 7 seed DePaul (27-7) handled No. 10 seed Northern Iowa (24-9) at Starkville.

Texas 78, Central Arkansas 50: Brooke McCarty scored 15 points and No. 3 seed Texas (23-8) coasted to a victory over No. 14 Central Arkansas (26-5) at Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (23-8) face North Carolina State in the next round.

North Carolina State 62, Auburn 48: Dominique Wilson scored 23 points and Miah Spencer added 13 to help No. 6 seed North Carolina State (23-8) roll over cold-shooting Auburn (17-15) at Austin.

Kentucky 73, Belmont 70: Maci Morris made seven of eight free throws in the final 37 seconds to help No. 4 seed Kentucky edge No. 13 seed Belmont (27-6) at Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats (22-10) will face Ohio State in the second round.

Ohio State 70, Western Kentucky 63: Kelsey Mitchell and Asia Doss each scored 15 points as No. 5 seed Ohio State (27-6) outlasted Western Kentucky (27-7) at Lexington.