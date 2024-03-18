Advertisement
Which team has won the most NCAA women’s basketball tournament titles?

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma hugs Morgan Tuck (3) Moriah Jefferson (4) and Breanna Stewart (30)
Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma hugs Morgan Tuck (3), Breanna Stewart (30) and Moriah Jefferson (4) after the Huskies beat Syracuse in the 2016 NCAA Division I women’s basketball final.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
1

The NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament has taken place 41 times before this year’s event that starts this week and ends April 7 in Cleveland.

Nearly half of those championships have been claimed by one of two teams. Connecticut has won it all 11 times, all under current coach Geno Auriemma but none since 2016. Tennessee has eight titles, all under late coach Pat Summitt and none since 2008.

Both teams have a shot at adding to their totals this year. Auriemma’s Huskies are seeded third in the Portland 3 Region. The Volunteers, led by fifth-year coach Kellie Harper, are seeded sixth in the Portland 4 Region.

Three of the four top-seeded teams are former champions looking to inch closer to Connecticut and Tennessee on the all-time tournament championship list. USC and South Carolina each have two titles and Texas has one. Iowa, the top seed in the Albany 2 Region, is looking for its first March Madness title.

Here’s a look at the eight women’s basketball teams with the most NCAA Division I tournament wins:

2

1. Connecticut Huskies

Number of NCAA titles: 11
Years won: 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016
NCAA tournament seed this year: No. 3 in Portland 3 Region (vs. No. 14 Jackson State, Saturday)

3

2. Tennessee Volunteers

Number of NCAA titles: 8
Years won: 1987, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2007, 2008
NCAA tournament seed this year: No. 6 in Portland 4 Region (vs. No. 11 Green Bay, Saturday)

4

3T. Baylor Bears

Number of NCAA titles: 3
Years won: 2005, 2012, 2019
NCAA tournament seed this year: No. 5 in Portland 3 Region (vs. Vanderbilt-Columbia winner, Friday)

5

3T. Stanford Cardinal

Number of NCAA titles: 3
Years won: 1990, 1992, 2021
NCAA tournament seed this year: No. 2 in Portland 4 Region (vs. No. 15 Norfolk State, Friday)

6

5T. USC

Number of NCAA titles: 2
Years won: 1983, 1984
NCAA tournament seed this year: No. 1 Portland 3 Region (vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Saturday)

7

5T. Louisiana Tech

Number of NCAA titles: 2
Years won: 1982, 1988
NCAA tournament seed this year: NA

8

5T. Notre Dame

Number of NCAA titles: 2
Years won: 2001, 2018
NCAA tournament seed this year: No. 2 in Albany 1 Region (vs. No. 15 Kent State, Friday)

9

5T. South Carolina

Number of NCAA titles: 2
Years won: 2017, 2022
NCAA tournament seed this year: No. 1 in Albany 1 Region (vs. Sacred Heart-Presbyterian winner, Friday)

Chuck Schilken

