Which team has won the most NCAA women’s basketball tournament titles?

The NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament has taken place 41 times before this year’s event that starts this week and ends April 7 in Cleveland.

Nearly half of those championships have been claimed by one of two teams. Connecticut has won it all 11 times, all under current coach Geno Auriemma but none since 2016. Tennessee has eight titles, all under late coach Pat Summitt and none since 2008.

Both teams have a shot at adding to their totals this year. Auriemma’s Huskies are seeded third in the Portland 3 Region. The Volunteers, led by fifth-year coach Kellie Harper, are seeded sixth in the Portland 4 Region.

Three of the four top-seeded teams are former champions looking to inch closer to Connecticut and Tennessee on the all-time tournament championship list. USC and South Carolina each have two titles and Texas has one. Iowa, the top seed in the Albany 2 Region, is looking for its first March Madness title.

Here’s a look at the eight women’s basketball teams with the most NCAA Division I tournament wins: