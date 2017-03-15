Sports Now Sports news from Los Angeles and beyond
Nick Kyrgios upsets Novak Djokovic in fourth round of BNP Paribas Open

Helene Elliott
Nick Kyrgios of Australia has been known as the bad boy of tennis for his tantrums and whining, and deservedly so. But the tempestuous 21-year-old is making definite progress toward using his considerable skills and becoming known as a giant-killer instead.

Kyrgios, seeded 15th at the PNB Paribas Open, used his thunderous serve and clever shot-making to upset second-seeded Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 7-6 (3), in the fourth round Wednesday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Kyrgios, who had beaten Djokovic in their first encounter at the quarterfinals of a tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, a few weeks ago, clinched the victory on his second match point when Djokovic sent a return long. Kyrgios, 21, then pumped his fist and went to the net for a pat on the back from Djokovic before jumping in jubilation on the court.

Kyrgios had broken Djokovic — who is ranked No. 2 in the world — in the first game of their first set and continuously kept Djokovic off balance with a serve that often exceeded 135 mph. Kyrgios closed the first set with an ace.

Kyrgios advances to the quarterfinals, where he will play the winner of the much-anticipated match between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

In another fourth-round match, No. 4 seed Kei Nishikori of Japan won the last five games of the second set from Donald Young to earn a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Also, Pablo Carreno Busta advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Dusan Lajovic. His quarterfinal opponent will be Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay, who upset No. 11 David Goffin, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

In women’s play, No. 8 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova advanced to the women’s semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

