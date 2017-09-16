Pac-12 football: Washington State's Luke Falk throws six TD passes in win over OSU

Luke Falk threw six touchdown passes — three to Tavares Martin Jr. — and No. 21 Washington State routed Oregon State 52-23 on Saturday at Pullman, Wash., for its fourth consecutive victory over the Beavers.

Washington State (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) was coming off a come-from-behind, triple-overtime victory over Boise State.

Falk, the FBS active leader with 98 touchdown passes, completed 37 of 49 passes for 396 yards without an interception. Martin had 10 catches for 194 yards.

“We've been waiting for our outside receivers to get in a rhythm,” Washington State coach Mike Leach said. “I thought they did that today.”

Said Martin: “We just came in hard and were doing the same thing we do in practice.”

Jake Luton threw for 179 yards for Oregon State (1-3, 0-1), but he was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with an injury. The Beavers have lost 14 consecutive road games dating to 2014.

Ryan Nall rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns for the overmatched Beavers.

Oregon 49, at Wyoming 13: Royce Freeman ran for three touchdowns in the first half and the Ducks roughed up Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen drew representatives from 16 NFL teams to War Memorial Stadium, but it was the Ducks (3-0) who impressed. Freeman ran for 157 yards in 30 carries and turned a screen pass into a 50-yard gain. Justin Herbert passed for 251 yards and a score, and added a touchdown run.

As for Allen, in what could be his last game against Power Five competition, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound junior completed nine of 24 for 64 yards — his second-lowest total as a starter — and a 10-yard touchdown run. He fumbled late in the second quarter running a draw and Oregon's Tyree Robinson returned the ball to the Cowboys 4. Kani Benoit scored on the next play to make it 42-10 at half.

at Colorado 41, Northern Colorado 21: The Buffaloes’ Steven Montez threw for a career-high 357 yards and four touchdowns in the first meeting between the schools since 1934.

Montez spread around the wealth by throwing touchdown strikes to Devin Ross , Shay Fields, Bryce Bobo and Jay MacIntyre. Colorado (3-0) turned the ball over twice deep in Northern Colorado territory to keep things interesting against the Bears (1-1).

Phillip Lindsay rushed for 151 yards and a score on a day when the defense struggled. The Buffaloes had two starters ejected for targeting — free safety Afolabi Laguda in the second quarter and defensive lineman Chris Mulumba in the fourth quarter.

Northern Colorado’s Jacob Knipp had 202 yards passing and three touchdowns, two to Alex Wesley.