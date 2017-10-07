Pac 12 football: Luke Falk leads No. 11 Cougars in their 33-10 road win over Ducks

Luke Falk threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns and No. 11 Washington State held Oregon scoreless after the first quarter for a 33-10 victory Saturday night.

The Cougars (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) were on their first trip after quirky scheduling gave them their first five games at home. The team is off to its best start since winning seven to start the 2001 season.

Erik Powell contributed to the victory with field goals from 25, 52, 47 and 29 yards.

Washington State, coming off its victory over USC, has won three games in a row against the Ducks after an eight-game winning streak for Oregon.

Falk has thrown for 19 touchdowns with two interceptions this season.

Arizona 45, at Colorado 42: Backup quarterback Khalil Tate rushed for 327 yards, the second-most in school history, and accounted for five touchdowns to help the Wildcats hold off the Buffaloes.

The Arizona record is held by Ka’Deem Carey, who gained 366 yards in 2012 against Colorado. Tate averaged 23.4 yards per carry.

Tate entered the game after Brandon Dawkins took a late hit out of bounds on the opening drive.

Tate had touchdown runs of 58, 28, 47 and 75 yards. He threw for 142 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Shun Brown.

Stanford 23, at No. 20 Utah 20: National rushing leader Bryce Love had 152 yards and a touchdown on a 68-yard burst with 12 minutes to play to help lift the Cardinal.

The Utes cut the deficit to within a field goal when Troy Williams connected with Darren Carrington II for an 18-yard touchdown with 44 seconds to play.

at No. 6 Washington 38, California 7