Pau Gasol: The NBA is ready for a woman head coach and it's Becky Hammon

"It goes to this idea that … as we're making all of these amazing strides in society, in terms of increasing our social awareness, and making efforts toward ideas like diversity and equality, and just sort of creating this more inclusive world … somehow sports should be an exception," he wrote. "It's this idea, for some people, that sports should almost be this haven, where it's OK to be closed-minded — like a bubble for all of our worst ignorance. And that as athletes, if we have any problems with the way things are, we should (as the saying goes) 'stick to sports.'