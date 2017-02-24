Draymond Green mocks Paul Pierce during game, but the Clippers veteran gets the last word on Twitter

Paul Pierce didn’t even make it into the game for the Clippers on Thursday night against Golden State, but he still had to endure some brutal trash talking from the Warriors’ Draymond Green.

Less than a minute into the game, Green started mocking Pierce for his decision to announce his pending retirement before the season started. Pierce was on the Clippers’ bench and Green was on the court, so the comments were pretty loud — plenty loud enough for TNT’s microphones to pick them up.

Green starts barking at Pierce around the 14-second mark and was quite easy to hear.

“Chasing that farewell tour, they don’t love you like that,” Green shouted. “You can’t get no farewell tour; they don’t love you like that. … You thought you was Kobe?”

Green and the Warriors came away with a 123-113 victory over the Clippers, but Pierce might have gotten the last word.

Early Friday, he referenced the Warriors’ failure to win the NBA title last year after setting a league record for regular-season wins and having the Cleveland Cavaliers on the brink of elimination in the NBA Finals.

