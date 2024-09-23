Prep Rally: Nasir Wyatt, Abduall Sanders lead way among dominant local linebackers
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. It’s midseason in high school football. Let’s see who’s been producing.
Linebackers star
At midseason, with five games completed for many teams, it’s pretty clear that linebackers are the stars of the show. It’s the strongest position in the Southland, featuring Mater Dei’s duo of Nasir Wyatt and Abduall Sanders, JSerra’s Madden Faraimo and Bonita’s Noah Mikhail.
Here’s a look at players exceeding expectations in a midseason report.
Southern Section football
Oaks Christian appears ready to go on a long winning streak after a 13-6 win over Gardena Serra that featured three sacks from junior defensive lineman Joseph Peko. Here’s the report. The Lions are 3-2 and should finish the regular season at 8-2 and enter the Division 2 playoffs with a Marmonte League title.
San Juan Hills turned up the defense to defeat previously unbeaten Mira Costa. Here’s the report.
Orange Lutheran came back from a 26-7 halftime deficit to defeat Sierra Canyon 33-26. Here’s the report.
Steel Kurtz had a big game in Huntington Beach’s 31-21 win over Mayfair. Here’s the report.
This is the final week in the Southern Section for players who transferred without moving to sit out games. They become eligible on Sept. 30.
The biggest transfer news will revolve around whether quarterback Madden Iamaleava and receiver Jace Brown gain eligibility after transferring from Warren to Long Beach Poly. They are in the process of submitting paperwork and must make an official change of residence to be eligible immediately. They have not played since Warren’s first game of the season.
Here’s the top 25 rankings by The Times.
Here’s top individual performances from last weekend.
Here’s complete score list from last week.
Here’s the week five schedule.
City Section football
Narbonne is back. The Gauchos, behind freshman running back Derrick Jackson, knocked off previously unbeaten Cathedral 35-31. It was great preparation for an expected grueling Marine League schedule coming up. The Gauchos also have a showdown game with King/Drew on Friday night at Hawkins. Here’s the report from the Cathedral win.
Bell running back Erick Stubbs continues to excel. He had 280 yards rushing in a win over South East. Dorsey and Crenshaw are both 3-1 and looking like they will give King/Drew a challenge in the Coliseum League. Here’s a look at Dorsey’s comeback as a program under Stafon Johnson.
City Section football players who were sitting out games after transferring without moving become eligible Friday. Among the players becoming eligible is 240-pound quarterback Kevin Hawkins for Birmingham. He previously played for El Camino Real. Terrell Jackson, a sophomore cornerback from Mayfair, becomes eligible at Narbonne. Andrew Batres, who had 83 tackles for Fairfax last season, will be eligible to play defensive back for Dorsey.
Here’s this week’s top 10 City Section rankings.
Oscar Rios
When the Downey High football team has the ball and is trailing, coach Jack Williams holds his trust in one student: 17-year-old quarterback Oscar Rios.
“They left too much time,” Williams said Rios told him after Long Beach Millikan took a six-point lead with less than three minutes to go on Sept. 6.
And when Rios tossed a game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left, the Purdue commit turned to his coach to remind him.
Here’s a profile on one of the fastest rising quarterback prospects.
Best of the best
If there were an eye test for what a middle linebacker is supposed to look like, then someone needs to use clay or plaster to create a statue of 18-year-old senior Madden Faraimo of JSerra.
Don’t let any ranking system mislead you, for there’s no one better at the position in high school football in California and perhaps the nation. From physicality to size, strength, agility and intelligence, he’s a man playing with boys. He gives respect because of the way he was taught and commands respect with his play.
Here’s a profile on someone headed for big-time status.
Flag football
St. Joseph stayed unbeaten with a 32-19 win over Long Beach Poly. St. Joseph is 10-0 and the star quarterback is sophomore Lexi Loya, the sister of UCLA receiver Logan Loya. The head coach is their father, Tim Loya.
Torrance won the Narbonne tournament, defeating San Pedro in the championship game.
In the Battle of the Bay, Newport Harbor defeated Corona del Mar. Here’s the report.
Girls volleyball
Mira Costa came through with quite a performance to sweep Palos Verdes in a key Bay League girls’ volleyball match. Here’s the report. Mira Costa plays Redondo Union this week.
Palos Verdes and Redondo Union engaged in an intense opening match in the Bay League, with Palos Verdes prevailing, 22-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-13, 15-13.
The Southern Section released its first girls volleyball rankings that will be used to determine playoff brackets.
Mater Dei got stronger when the sit-out period ended and top sophomore Westley Matavao, a transfer from Orange Lutheran, became eligible last week. She made an immediate impact, earning MVP honors as Mater Dei won the Durango tournament in Las Vegas. The Monarchs defeated Marymount in the finals.
Here’s the link to the CIF weekly volleyball notebook.
Cross-country
The Woodbridge Cross County Classic featured a record performance from Corona Santiago’s Rylee Blade in breaking the course record at The Great Park in Irvine.
Here’s the report from the season’s first big event.
There were an astounding 12,999 finishers at the event.
Notes . . .
Servite and St. John Bosco have reached agreement to play their Oct. 18 Trinity League football game at SoFi Stadium. Servite is the home team for the event. “It’s an exciting opportunity.” Servite coach Chris Reinert said. Roosevelt and Garfield are playing at SoFi on Oct. 25 and Mission Viejo and Long Beach Poly are playing there on Oct. 4 . . .
Junior pitcher Malaya Majam-Finch of Fullerton has committed to softball power Oklahoma. . . .
Junior softball player Sierra Nichols of Orange Lutheran has committed to Idaho State. . . .
Junior softball infielder Emoni Lam Sam of Long Beach Poly has committed to Cal. . . .
Northview has named Quiriana Angeles as its new girls basketball coach. . . .
Guard Issac Williamson of Eastvale Roosevelt has committed to New Mexico. . . .
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported that the preliminary cause of death for South East football player Christopher Garcia was “blunt head trauma.” He was injured during a JV game on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 3. Here’s the report. . . .
Chris Allen is the new baseball coach at Charter Oak. . . .
Gerry Alvarez is the new boys basketball coach at Beaumont. . . .
Former Stanford All-American Dave Goss is the new boys volleyball coach at San Marcos. . . .
San Clemente won the Villa Park water polo tournament championship with a 12-11 win over Santa Margarita.
From the archives: Daiyan Henley
Former Crenshaw High quarterback Daiyan Henley has become a reliable contributor at linebacker for the Chargers. He was the No. 85 pick in the 2023 draft from Washington State.
Here’s a story from 2016 when he passed for 329 yards in a win over Venice.
Here’s a story from 2015 when he was a sophomore at Crenshaw.
Here’s in Henley’s own words growing up.
Recommendations
From the Los Angeles Times, a story on how water polo coach Adam Kirkorian uses his leadership to get the most out of his players.
From The562.org, a story on a new Lakewood running back who’s good on the field and takes his teammates to church.
From CBSsports.com, a story on former Corona Centennial quarterback Jake Retzlaff being the only starting quarterback of Jewish faith at the FBS level.
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
