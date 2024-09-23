Prep Rally: Nasir Wyatt, Abduall Sanders lead way among dominant local linebackers

It’s the year of the linebacker, and few have been better than Nasir Wyatt of Mater Dei.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. It’s midseason in high school football. Let’s see who’s been producing.

Linebackers star

Linebacker Madden Faraimo of JSerra takes down a San Diego Lincoln ballcarrier in 28-19 victory. (Craig Weston)

At midseason, with five games completed for many teams, it’s pretty clear that linebackers are the stars of the show. It’s the strongest position in the Southland, featuring Mater Dei’s duo of Nasir Wyatt and Abduall Sanders, JSerra’s Madden Faraimo and Bonita’s Noah Mikhail.

Here’s a look at players exceeding expectations in a midseason report.

Advertisement

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Oaks Christian defensive lineman Joseph Peko had four sacks against Serra. He also hasn’t cut his hair in five years. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Oaks Christian appears ready to go on a long winning streak after a 13-6 win over Gardena Serra that featured three sacks from junior defensive lineman Joseph Peko. Here’s the report. The Lions are 3-2 and should finish the regular season at 8-2 and enter the Division 2 playoffs with a Marmonte League title.

San Juan Hills turned up the defense to defeat previously unbeaten Mira Costa. Here’s the report.

Advertisement

Orange Lutheran players gather after overcoming a 26-7 halftime deficit to beat Sierra Canyon 33-26. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Orange Lutheran came back from a 26-7 halftime deficit to defeat Sierra Canyon 33-26. Here’s the report.

Steel Kurtz had a big game in Huntington Beach’s 31-21 win over Mayfair. Here’s the report.

Advertisement

This is the final week in the Southern Section for players who transferred without moving to sit out games. They become eligible on Sept. 30.

Southern Section TV schedule: Los Alamitos vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; St. Bonaventure vs. Simi Valley, Oct. 4; Los Osos at Charter Oak, Oct. 11; Servite vs. St. John Bosco, Oct. 18; St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 25; Los Alamitos at Mission Viejo, Nov. 1 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 22, 2024

The biggest transfer news will revolve around whether quarterback Madden Iamaleava and receiver Jace Brown gain eligibility after transferring from Warren to Long Beach Poly. They are in the process of submitting paperwork and must make an official change of residence to be eligible immediately. They have not played since Warren’s first game of the season.

Here’s the top 25 rankings by The Times.

Here’s top individual performances from last weekend.

Here’s complete score list from last week.

Advertisement

Here’s the week five schedule.

The power running of freshman running back Derrick Jackson was key in Narbonne’s 35-31 win over Cathedral. (Craig Weston)

Narbonne is back. The Gauchos, behind freshman running back Derrick Jackson, knocked off previously unbeaten Cathedral 35-31. It was great preparation for an expected grueling Marine League schedule coming up. The Gauchos also have a showdown game with King/Drew on Friday night at Hawkins. Here’s the report from the Cathedral win.

Deuce Johnson (left) and his father, Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson. (Michael Catanzarite)

Bell running back Erick Stubbs continues to excel. He had 280 yards rushing in a win over South East. Dorsey and Crenshaw are both 3-1 and looking like they will give King/Drew a challenge in the Coliseum League. Here’s a look at Dorsey’s comeback as a program under Stafon Johnson.

City Section football players who were sitting out games after transferring without moving become eligible Friday. Among the players becoming eligible is 240-pound quarterback Kevin Hawkins for Birmingham. He previously played for El Camino Real. Terrell Jackson, a sophomore cornerback from Mayfair, becomes eligible at Narbonne. Andrew Batres, who had 83 tackles for Fairfax last season, will be eligible to play defensive back for Dorsey.

Advertisement

Here’s this week’s top 10 City Section rankings.

Oscar Rios

Downey High junior quarterback Oscar Rios poses for a photo during practice. (Bejamin Royer / For The Times)

When the Downey High football team has the ball and is trailing, coach Jack Williams holds his trust in one student: 17-year-old quarterback Oscar Rios.

“They left too much time,” Williams said Rios told him after Long Beach Millikan took a six-point lead with less than three minutes to go on Sept. 6.

And when Rios tossed a game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left, the Purdue commit turned to his coach to remind him.

Here’s a profile on one of the fastest rising quarterback prospects.

Best of the best

Linebacker Madden Faraimo of JSerra. (Craig Weston)

Advertisement

If there were an eye test for what a middle linebacker is supposed to look like, then someone needs to use clay or plaster to create a statue of 18-year-old senior Madden Faraimo of JSerra.

Don’t let any ranking system mislead you, for there’s no one better at the position in high school football in California and perhaps the nation. From physicality to size, strength, agility and intelligence, he’s a man playing with boys. He gives respect because of the way he was taught and commands respect with his play.

Here’s a profile on someone headed for big-time status.

St. Joseph stayed unbeaten with a 32-19 win over Long Beach Poly. St. Joseph is 10-0 and the star quarterback is sophomore Lexi Loya, the sister of UCLA receiver Logan Loya. The head coach is their father, Tim Loya.

Torrance won the Narbonne tournament, defeating San Pedro in the championship game.

In the Battle of the Bay, Newport Harbor defeated Corona del Mar. Here’s the report.

Girls volleyball

Mira Costa’s Audrey Flanagan lofts the ball over a pair of Palos Verdes blockers in Wednesday’s Bay League showdown. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Mira Costa came through with quite a performance to sweep Palos Verdes in a key Bay League girls’ volleyball match. Here’s the report. Mira Costa plays Redondo Union this week.

Advertisement

Palos Verdes and Redondo Union engaged in an intense opening match in the Bay League, with Palos Verdes prevailing, 22-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-13, 15-13.

Southern Section releases girls' volleyball rankings. https://t.co/Ke9LmbaUgH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 17, 2024

The Southern Section released its first girls volleyball rankings that will be used to determine playoff brackets.

Mater Dei got stronger when the sit-out period ended and top sophomore Westley Matavao, a transfer from Orange Lutheran, became eligible last week. She made an immediate impact, earning MVP honors as Mater Dei won the Durango tournament in Las Vegas. The Monarchs defeated Marymount in the finals.

Here’s the link to the CIF weekly volleyball notebook.

Cross-country

Corona Santiago’s Rylee Blade competes in the girls’ sweepstakes race at the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic on Sept. 21, 2024. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Advertisement

The Woodbridge Cross County Classic featured a record performance from Corona Santiago’s Rylee Blade in breaking the course record at The Great Park in Irvine.

Here’s the report from the season’s first big event.

There were an astounding 12,999 finishers at the event.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Notes . . .

SoFi Stadium will be hosting three high school football games this season. (Kirby Lee / Associated Press)

A battle of brotherhoods ⚔️



Friday Night Lights featuring Servite HS vs. St. John Bosco HS Presented by #LABowl Hosted By Gronk and Los Angeles Rams kicks off at @SoFiStadium on October 18!



🎟️ Tickets on sale soon pic.twitter.com/gHtdLsXXHU — LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk (@LABowlGame) September 20, 2024

Servite and St. John Bosco have reached agreement to play their Oct. 18 Trinity League football game at SoFi Stadium. Servite is the home team for the event. “It’s an exciting opportunity.” Servite coach Chris Reinert said. Roosevelt and Garfield are playing at SoFi on Oct. 25 and Mission Viejo and Long Beach Poly are playing there on Oct. 4 . . .

Junior pitcher Malaya Majam-Finch of Fullerton has committed to softball power Oklahoma. . . .

Junior softball player Sierra Nichols of Orange Lutheran has committed to Idaho State. . . .

Junior softball infielder Emoni Lam Sam of Long Beach Poly has committed to Cal. . . .

Northview has named Quiriana Angeles as its new girls basketball coach. . . .

Guard Issac Williamson of Eastvale Roosevelt has committed to New Mexico. . . .

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported that the preliminary cause of death for South East football player Christopher Garcia was “blunt head trauma.” He was injured during a JV game on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 3. Here’s the report. . . .

Chris Allen is the new baseball coach at Charter Oak. . . .

Gerry Alvarez is the new boys basketball coach at Beaumont. . . .

Former Stanford All-American Dave Goss is the new boys volleyball coach at San Marcos. . . .

Triton Boys’ Water Polo defeats Santa Margarita 12-11 to win Villa Park Tournament Championship! Dylan Medley with the game winner w/2 sec left. Dylan Medley (Jr) 5 goals; Cannon Shupe (Sr) 2 goals/2 drawn exclusions. Micah Wishart (Sr) 16 goals in the tournament!👍⁦@ocvarsity pic.twitter.com/2wDy9bGHho — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) September 22, 2024

San Clemente won the Villa Park water polo tournament championship with a 12-11 win over Santa Margarita.

Advertisement

From the archives: Daiyan Henley

Costa Mesa, CA, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 - Chargers rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley at training camp at Jack Hamett Sports Complex. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Former Crenshaw High quarterback Daiyan Henley has become a reliable contributor at linebacker for the Chargers. He was the No. 85 pick in the 2023 draft from Washington State.

Here’s a story from 2016 when he passed for 329 yards in a win over Venice.

Here’s a story from 2015 when he was a sophomore at Crenshaw.

Here’s in Henley’s own words growing up.

Recommendations

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on how water polo coach Adam Kirkorian uses his leadership to get the most out of his players.

From The562.org, a story on a new Lakewood running back who’s good on the field and takes his teammates to church.

Advertisement

From CBSsports.com, a story on former Corona Centennial quarterback Jake Retzlaff being the only starting quarterback of Jewish faith at the FBS level.

Tweets you might have missed

Like father, like son. The son of Dorsey football coach Stafon Johnson returns punt for touchdown. pic.twitter.com/lKJV0Eylkp — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 16, 2024

I'm telling you without hesitation: Linebacker is the best football position in Southern California this season. Nasir Wyatt (Mater Dei), Madden Faraimo (JSerra), Noah Karim Mikhail (Bonita) to name just a few. It's out of this world. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 16, 2024

Crossroads will be the site for a two-day winter boys basketball competition Oct. 12-13. Great games, starting with SO Notre Dame vs. St. Pius at 9:30 a.m. Eastvale Roosevelt, Westchester, Inglewood, Sierra Canyon, Mater Dei, Chatsworth all playing. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 17, 2024

Since transfer portal hasn’t closed, basketball rankings as of now: 1. Roosevelt, 2. Harvard-Westlake, 3. St. John Bosco, 4. SO Notre Dame, 5. Mater Dei, 6. JSerra, 7. Sierra Canyon. Let’s see what October brings. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 17, 2024

Santa Margarita Eagles win the Lady Titan Rainbow Sandals Invitational at San Clemente Municipal GC., Par 73.

🦅 A Four-Peat Championship for the team, with titles in ’21, ’22, ’23, and ’24.

🦅 Eagles Team score was 369.

🦅 Freshman Nora Qu took 2nd in the Individuals with a 70. pic.twitter.com/OanLJxRb32 — SANTA MARGARITA Catholic High School (@SMCHSEagles) September 17, 2024

Thank you @thescga for the opportunity to play in the inaugural Mixed Team Championship. https://t.co/3kqnnWQPkU — Jaden R. Soong (@jadenrsoong) September 18, 2024

Advertisement

83 athletes from the 2025-28 high school graduating classes will take part in USA Men’s Junior National Team minicamp from Oct. 11-13 in Colorado Springs!



🇺🇸 #OctoberMinicamp — USABJNT (@usabjnt) September 17, 2024

Boys basketball coming in January pic.twitter.com/Gpbr3FXBIy — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 18, 2024

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Oaks Christian 28, Newbury Park 3

With the victory secured, Jack Kocur breaks Pete Ackermann’s record for consecutive league wins. The Lions last dropped a Marmonte League competition in 2015. Samson Williams scored five goals to lead the Lions. pic.twitter.com/NAnOM5eXAS — Oaks Christian Lions (@OaksChrstnLions) September 20, 2024

Oct. 4 is shaping up as a day I need multiple TVs and multiple helicopter rides. Trinity League and Marine League begins. Mission Viejo vs. LB Poly at SoFi. Leuzinger-Inglewood. I'm going to flip a coin trying to pick the best game to see. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 21, 2024

Drones at Dodger Stadium seen from Cathedral High. Photo by Craig Weston. pic.twitter.com/NOnNknhV5A — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 21, 2024

Advertisement

This is 6-7, 265-pound freshman Marcus Fakatou going against 6-9,340-pound senior Ashdon Wnetrzak. pic.twitter.com/tnrVefhYtN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 22, 2024