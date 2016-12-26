Boston College holds off late Maryland rally to win the Quick Lane Bowl

Patrick Towles threw two touchdown passes and caught a pass for a score in the first half, helping Boston College build a big lead in a 36-30 win over Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday.

The Eagles (7-6) led by 16 at halftime, 23 points early in the third quarter and had to force Maryland to turn the ball over on downs late in the game to seal the victory.

The Terrapins (6-7) had the ball at their 35 with 1:48 left, but didn't gain a yard before Harold Landry helped to finish them off with a possession-ending sack.

Boston College was ahead 29-13 at halftime after Towles threw a 49-yard TD pass to Michael Walker. On a reverse and pass from receiver Jeff Smith, the quarterback scored on a 20-yard TD catch in the second quarter.

The Terrapins made some big plays on offense, but four turnovers, sacks and poor field position proved to be costly. In the first half, Perry Hills threw an interception, lost a fumble and was sacked four times. On the Terrapins' first snap of the second half, Hills handed off to Ty Johnson and the running back's fumble was recovered in the end zone by Boston College.

With 4:02 left, the Terrapins got to the Boston College 1 with a chance to cut into their nine-point deficit and Hills lost a fumble after bobbling a snap. They got the ball back less than a minute later when Boston College's Jon Hilliman fumbled at his 6, and were forced to settle for a field goal.