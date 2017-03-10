UNC Coach Roy Williams slams Donald Trump while talking about something completely different

President Trump loves to tweet — so much so that we apparently have gotten to the point where just the thought of social media immediately brings to mind our president.
That seems to have happened to North Carolina Coach Roy Williams on Thursday following the Tar Heels' 78-53 victory over Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournament quarterfinals. He was asked about the tournament taking place in Brooklyn this year rather than the traditional site in Greensboro, N.C., and whether the venue shift would bring more attention to his team.
The Hall of Fame coach started explaining how the location of the tournament doesn’t really matter much anymore as far as exposure goes because of things like social media.
And, naturally, that led to a profane mention of Trump, before the coach returned to his original train of thought.
“Now everybody’s got social media, and we don’t need The New York Times to find out what in the dickens is going on in the country,” Williams said. “You know, our president tweets out more bull ... than anybody I’ve ever seen. So we’ve got all kinds of social media.
“In the old days, there’s no question it was the media capital of the world, but I’m not sure it is right now. Media capital of the world is sitting right there, right there, right there.
“But it has value. I’m not saying it doesn’t.”
Surprisingly, there’s no response on Trump’s Twitter account.
Yet.
