Triple-murder trial for former Rays prospect Brandon Martin scheduled for September

The triple-murder trial for former Tampa Bay Rays prospect Brandon Martin is scheduled to start Sept. 25 in Riverside County Superior Court.

The trial is expected to last at least 60 days, according to court records.

Martin, a supplemental first-round draft pick of the Rays in June 2011, is charged with bludgeoning his father and two other men to death with a baseball bat in September 2015. Martin pleaded not guilty.

During a hearing last week, Judge Michael B. Donner found Martin “has no financial resources whatsoever” and doesn’t have the ability to pay for defense counsel without public assistance.

Martin, once a promising shortstop from Corona Santiago High School who drew comparisons to Derek Jeter, received a $860,000 signing bonus from the Rays in 2011. The team released Martin in 2015.

A recent Times story chronicled Martin’s increasingly erratic behavior in the years after being drafted -- including drug use and attacks on his father, according to court records and interviews with friends.

Two days before the killings, Corona police placed Martin on a mental-health hold at a psychiatric facility in Riverside. Martin admitted to officers he threatened his mother with a pair of scissors during an argument at the family’s home and choked her.

The facility released Martin about six hours before the killings, saying he didn’t meet the criteria for ongoing involuntary detention.

Judge Bambi J. Moyer found Martin mentally competent to stand trial last year. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Martin, 23, is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption Rams make three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital.

nathan.fenno@latimes.com

Twitter: @nathanfenno