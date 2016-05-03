Olympic torch relay begins in troubled Brazil

The Olympic flame landed in Brazil on Tuesday, marking the start of a three-month torch relay that will pass through more than 300 cities and towns on the way to the Aug. 5 opening ceremonies for the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The journey officially began at the Palacio do Planalto, in the capital city of Brasilia, where embattled President Dilma Rousseff held a welcoming ceremony.

"Brazil is now the country of the Games," she said. "We will remember this day, and it will go down in history."

The public can be fickle about such affairs. Sometimes people are excited to see the flame pass by; other times, they couldn't care less.

Brazil — and the host city of Rio de Janeiro, in particular — have struggled with these Games, enduring a bad economy, construction delays and the outbreak of the Zika virus.

Political turmoil also has been a challenge, with Rousseff facing an impeachment case that could result in her being suspended from office as early as next week.

Get the latest in sports with our free newsletter >>

“We know political problems exist in our country today. We know there is political instability,” she said. “Brazil will be capable in a difficult period."

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Michael Phelps adjusts Olympic tuneup for birth of first child

Afghan boy's family forced to flee Taliban after he receives autographed Lionel Messi jersey

Maybe you can figure out what happened in the final 13.5 seconds of the Thunder-Spurs game