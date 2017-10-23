Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant still seems pretty unhappy

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in great shape, with a two-game lead in the AFC North as midseason approaches. But receiver Martavis Bryant isn’t happy.

In Bryant’s own words — or at least the ones he apparently typed onto an Instagram post on Sunday — “I just want mines.”

The speedy receiver was once a significant part of the Steelers’ offense, with 76 receptions and 14 touchdowns on 140 targets during his first two seasons. But after missing all of last year due to violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, Bryant has just 18 receptions and one touchdown on 36 targets through seven games.

Last week, Bell or someone representing him requested a trade from the Steelers, according to multiple media reports. Coach Mike Tomlin dismissed those reports at the time.

In the Steelers’ 29-14 win over the Bengals on Sunday, Bryant was targeted only twice and finished with one catch for three yards. After the game, Bryant responded to a comment on an Instagram thread that stated Pittsburgh rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is better than Bryant.

Bryant’s since-deleted response: “juju is no where better than me fool all they need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have juju and wo ever else.”

He replaced that comment with this one:

“ juju is the future and got great talent and is going to be one of the best to play this game I want him to get his I just want mines period point blank ain't nobody did nothing to get me back I worked my ass off to get myself back with no help and little support period in due time the process will show”

Former USC star Smith-Schuster has 17 receptions and three touchdowns on 26 targets this season. He was targeted three times Sunday and finished with two catches for 39 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown catch.

