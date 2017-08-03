What did you get Tom Brady for his 40th birthday?

Tom Brady turned 40 on Thursday. Because he’s “immortal,” that’s not much of a milestone for the New England Patriots quarterback. But for the rest of us regular humans, turning 40 is a pretty big deal.

So have you figured out what you’re getting him yet? What do you give the man who has everything?

Maybe a new moat? Nah, seems like if he really wanted one he would have kept his old Brentwood house instead of selling it to Dr. Dre a few years back.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had no trouble deciding what to give his quarterback. “I get him touchdowns,” Gronkowski said Wednesday.

Bill Belichick was asked Thursday whether the team had anything special planned for its superstar’s big day. Naturally, the Patriots coach gave a heartfelt, emotional response: “Like a parade?”

Hey, here’s a birthday treat that even a super health-conscious guy who plans on playing a grueling sport until he’s pushing a half-century in age wouldn’t turn down: avocado cupcakes!

Maybe there’s only one gift to give a player who’s considered by many to be the “Greatest Of All Time” — some actual goats. And that’s just what the Patriots brought to training camp Thursday to mark the special occasion.

