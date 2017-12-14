USC halts three-game losing streak with victory over Santa Clara 82-59

Bennie Boatwright, Chimezie Metu and Nick Rakocevic all had double doubles to lead USC to an 82-59 win over Santa Clara on Thursday night.

USC (5-3) snapped a three-game losing streak and did it in fun fashion with dunk after dunk after dunk.

Boatwright had a game-high 21 points and added 11 rebounds. Metu had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Rakocevic made his first start of the season and had his first career double double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Josip Vrankic scored 15 points for Santa Clara (3-7), which lost its second straight game. Santa Clara shot just 31.3 percent from the field.

The Trojans started the game with a 10-0 run and never looked back. Santa Clara missed its first five shots before Shaquille Walters scored a basket and was fouled for a 3-point play. The Broncos never really pressured the Trojans and trailed 37-22 at halftime.

Early in the second half, Rakocevic went streaking down the lane uncontested and threw down a two-handed dunk. He was called for a technical foul after a layup extended USC's lead to 50-35. The technical foul was one of few miscues for the Trojans.

USC's block party continued. The Trojans rank 23rd in the country with 5.7 blocks per game and swatted another five.

Metu threw down a two-handed dunk in the second half with no Santa Clara players around, presumably because no one wanted to be on the wrong end of a poster. It drew the praise of Rakocevic, who was jumping up and down on the bench. Both players got to the rim with ease and earned plenty of style points on dunks when they got there. Boatwright dunked, too.

CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams dropped to 9-4, the Eagles clinched the NFC East at 11-2. CAPTION Hear from head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers after the Chargers beat the Redskins, 30-13, at the StubHub Center. Hear from head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers after the Chargers beat the Redskins, 30-13, at the StubHub Center. CAPTION Sammy Watkins could face his older brother, Jaylen, when the Rams and Eagles play Sunday at the Coliseum. Watkins describes the competitive nature between them growing up. Sammy Watkins could face his older brother, Jaylen, when the Rams and Eagles play Sunday at the Coliseum. Watkins describes the competitive nature between them growing up. CAPTION Rams punter Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, took it upon themselves to buy and deliver supplies to those affected by the Thomas fire in Ventura County. Rams punter Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, took it upon themselves to buy and deliver supplies to those affected by the Thomas fire in Ventura County. CAPTION U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week. U-T fantasy guru Eddie Brown has the latest on who to add and drop this week.

sports@latimes.com