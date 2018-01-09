Pac -12 basketball: USC hosts Colorado, which is coming off sweep of Arizona schools

USC NEXT UP
VS. COLORADO
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Galen Center.
On the air: TV: FS1; Radio: 710.
Update: USC (11-6, 2-2 in Pac-12 Conference) suffered a gut-wrenching loss to Stanford on Sunday, surrendering a 15-point lead and watching the Cardinal win on a 50-foot shot at the buzzer. ... After losing five of six games, Colorado (10-6, 2-2) defeated Arizona and Arizona State in its last two games. ... Coach Tad Boyle told reporters there was extra satisfaction in defeating Arizona because of the school's connection to the college basketball bribery case. ... USC sophomore De'Anthony Melton, who has been held out of all 17 games this season, still hasn't been cleared to return because of his alleged link to the bribery case. ... The Trojans won their only game with Colorado last season.
Twitter: @nathanfenno