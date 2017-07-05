Watch Daniil Medvedev throw money at umpire after losing at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev didn’t remain the feel-good story of Wimbledon for long.

Two days after upsetting reigning U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the opening round, the unseeded Wimbledon newcomer seems to have lost some composure during his 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3 loss to Ruben Bemelmans on Wednesday.

Perhaps upset at having blown a two-set lead, Medvedev took his frustration out on chair umpire Mariana Alves. First, the 21-year-old Medvedev requested that she be removed from the post during the match. That didn’t work.

Then, after the match, both players shook hands with Alves. But then Medvedev opened his wallet and started tossing coins toward her chair, apparently suggesting she had been paid off.

Last year, Medvedev was disqualified from the Savannah Challenger because he “questioned the impartiality of the umpire, based on her race,” according to Deadspin.

CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii