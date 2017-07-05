Watch Daniil Medvedev throw money at umpire after losing at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev didn’t remain the feel-good story of Wimbledon for long.
Two days after upsetting reigning U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the opening round, the unseeded Wimbledon newcomer seems to have lost some composure during his 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3 loss to Ruben Bemelmans on Wednesday.
Perhaps upset at having blown a two-set lead, Medvedev took his frustration out on chair umpire Mariana Alves. First, the 21-year-old Medvedev requested that she be removed from the post during the match. That didn’t work.
Then, after the match, both players shook hands with Alves. But then Medvedev opened his wallet and started tossing coins toward her chair, apparently suggesting she had been paid off.
Last year, Medvedev was disqualified from the Savannah Challenger because he “questioned the impartiality of the umpire, based on her race,” according to Deadspin.
