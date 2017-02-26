Pac-12 basketball: UCLA women finish regular season with win at Arizona State

Kennedy Burke scored 16 points with nine rebounds, Jordan Canada had 12 with eight boards and eight assists and No. 15 UCLA held off Arizona State, 55-52, on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz., in the regular-season finale.

Relli Richardson made a three-pointer and the Sun Devils made four free throws during a 7-0 run to take a 52-50 lead with 1:46 left to play.

Canada tied the score with two free throws on the next possession and Nicole Kornet made one of two after grabbing an offensive rebound following an ASU turnover.

Canada then made two more free throws with 21 seconds left after a Sun Devils miss.

Arizona State then missed two more three-point shots in the closing seconds.

The Bruins (22-7, 13-5 Pac-12) made seven of eight free throws in the fourth quarter while the Sun Devils (18-11, 9-9) were four of nine.

Sophie Bruner had 20 points to move into seventh place on Arizona State's career list and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Sun Devils had a 10-0 run in the second quarter for a seven-point lead, the biggest for either team.

at No. 10 Oregon State 71, California 56: Sydney Wiese scored 19 points and Oregon State clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title outright with a win over California.

Marie Gulich added 14 points while Kolbie Orum had 11 for the Beavers (27-3, 16-2 Pac-12). Jaelyn Brown came off the bench to score 21 points and Kristine Anigwe had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Bears (18-12, 6-12).