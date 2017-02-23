UCLA pulls away from Arizona State down the stretch, 87-75

T.J. Leaf scored 25 points and No. 5 UCLA survived an upset bid by Arizona State with an 87-75 victory Thursday night.

The Bruins (25-3, 12-3 Pac-12) won their sixth straight game. Aaron Holiday added 17 points and Thomas Welsh had eight points and 11 rebounds in 18 minutes.

Torian Graham led Arizona State with 28 points and Kodi Justice added 19. The Sun Devils made 14 three-pointers but were outrebounded, 49-30.

The Bruins' size made a difference throughout the game, with UCLA capitalizing on plenty of second-chance opportunities and taking advantage of Arizona State's four-guard lineup with a major rebounding edge.

The Sun Devils (13-16, 6-10) scored seven unanswered points to open the second half and got a near capacity crowd on its feet when Shannon Evans II made a fastbreak layup to trim UCLA's lead to 45-43.

Evans' dunk made it 50-49 with 15:22 left, but UCLA went on a 14-5 run, capped by Holiday’s three-pointer off an offensive rebound. The Bruins had a 31-7 edge in second-chance points and 50-22 advantage in points in the paint.

Holiday made another three-pointer for a 74-60 lead with 7:29 to play and the Sun Devils couldn't rally again.

Arizona State led 14-10 about six minutes into the game and thanks in part to UCLA's early turnovers. But the Bruins hit five straight shots, three for freshman big man Ike Anigbogu inside.

Anigbogu's dunk with 6:16 to go in the first half gave UCLA a 29-21 lead, and Arizona State was forced to rely on perimeter shots with UCLA controlling the low post at both ends. The Bruins went ahead 40-27 on a follow by Welsh with 3:18 left, and led by as many as 14 before finishing the half with a 45-36 lead.

The Sun Devils didn't make a first-half substitution and got 17 points from Graham, who hit four of his team's seven three-pointers in the first half.