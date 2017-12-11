UCLA assistants fired before bowl

UCLA linebackers coach Scott White and defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin have vacated their assistant jobs more than two weeks before the Bruins’ Cactus Bowl game against Kansas State, according to a person familiar with the situation not authorized to disclose the information publicly.
The reason for the departures was not immediately known.
White and Martin had been expected to remain in their roles through the bowl game Dec. 26 at Chase Field in Phoenix even though they would not be part of coach Chip Kelly’s new staff. Kelly has hired Don Pellum to coach linebackers and Paul Rhoads to coach defensive backs.
Graduate assistants Dalton Hilliard and Kyle Weiss are expected to fill in for White and White during preparations for the bowl game.
Assistants typically remain with a program through a bowl game even after the firing of a head coach as part of a transition period involving his successor.
Follow Ben Bolch on Twitter @latbbolch