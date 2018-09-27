UCLA announces its Pac-12 Conference basketball schedule

UCLA on Thursday announced the Pac-12 Conference portion of its men’s basketball schedule, starting with a game against Stanford on Jan. 3 at Pauley Pavilion.
For a second consecutive season, the Bruins are scheduled to play rival Arizona only once. The teams will meet Jan. 26 at Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA’s games against USC will be Jan. 19 at the Galen Center and Feb. 28 at Pauley Pavilion.
The Bruins, coming off a season in which they went 21-12 and lost to St. Bonaventure in an NCAA tournament play-in game, will play the Arizona schools and the Washington schools only once. UCLA travels to play at Washington State on Jan. 30 and at Washington on Feb. 2.
UCLA had previously announced its nonconference schedule. The Bruins will open its season Nov. 6 against Purdue Fort Wayne at Pauley Pavilion.