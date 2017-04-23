Highly touted quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson commits to UCLA

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, one of the nation’s most highly touted high school quarterbacks, announced on Twitter on Sunday evening that he had committed to UCLA, making him the heir apparent to Bruins starter Josh Rosen.

The standout from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High tweeted his decision alongside a photo illustration showing him in a UCLA uniform next to former Bruins greats including Troy Aikman, Cade McNown and Brett Hundley.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Thompson-Robinson picked UCLA over Michigan after having been pursued by new Bruins offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch, the former Wolverines passing game coordinator who became the Bruins’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach earlier this year.

Thompson-Robinson was hotly pursued despite never having started a varsity high school game. He’s expected to do so this season after completing 32 of 48 passes for 448 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons as the backup to Tate Martell, who is now at Ohio State. Thompson-Robinson also played receiver the last two seasons, catching 27 passes for 451 yards and eight touchdowns.

