UCLA Report: Bruins must beware this running Rebel

Just what UCLA needed. Another running quarterback to worry about.

Every time Nevada Las Vegas’ Johnny Stanton dashes across the Rose Bowl field Saturday evening, the Bruins might be reminded of the pain inflicted by Trevor Knight, the Texas A&M quarterback whose touchdown run on an option read in overtime spelled defeat for UCLA in its season opener.

Stanton has been on the move since he departed Santa Margarita High three years ago. He barely played in two seasons at Nebraska, appearing in two games and throwing one pass. His inactivity was partially the result of a prolonged recovery from a severe knee injury he suffered his senior year in high school.

The bit role prompted a transfer to Saddleback College, where Stanton thrived. He led the team with 747 rushing yards last season and passed for 3,471 yards and 27 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

In his first start for UNLV last week, Stanton showed why he had been so widely coveted coming out of high school. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns against Jackson State, with all of the scoring passes going to receiver Devonte Boyd. Stanton also rushed for 35 yards in four carries, meaning he’ll provide dual anxiety for UCLA defenders Saturday in their home opener.

“That extra guy causes that extra gap, that extra guy that you have to account for,” Bruins defensive coordinator Tom Bradley said of a running quarterback.

Several UCLA defenders are already familiar with Stanton. Linebacker Jayon Brown and safety Randall Goforth played against the quarterback while attending Long Beach Poly High.

“He’s a big guy, great competitor and he has a great winning mentality,” Brown said.

Said Goforth: “He’s smart, aggressive. We’ve got our hands full this week.”

Bag it

UCLA has implemented a clear-bag policy for its home games this season in an effort to improve security and expedite entry to the Rose Bowl.

Allowable bags include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC ones that do not exceed 12 by 6 by 12 inches; one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags; small clutch bags about the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap; diaper bags (as long as an infant is present); and soft, flexible seat cushions that do not include frames or pockets.

Prohibited items include backpacks, binocular cases, camera cases, fanny packs, large printed bags, mesh bags, purses and tinted plastic bags.

Fans will be asked to remove cellphones, cameras, computers and other large metal objects as part of enhanced screening at the Rose Bowl but not belts, coins, keys, wallets or watches and jewelry.

For more information, visit uclabruins.com/FBGAMEDAYINFO.

Not just for kicks

Accurate kickers are often described as “Money.” UCLA freshman J.J. Molson could make the meaning literal.

For every field goal Molson—or any other Bruins kicker—makes this season at the Rose Bowl, Allstate will donate $300 to the school’s general scholarship fund. The insurance company will also donate $100 for every successful extra point.

Those dollars could add up quickly. Molson made three of four field goals and his only extra point during the season opener against Texas A&M.

