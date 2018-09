Thin blue line continues for UCLA

UCLA has lost 11 consecutive road games, its last victory coming at Brigham Young in September 2016. … Receiver Theo Howard, who caught two passes for 53 yards, has made at least one catch in 18 consecutive games. … True freshman defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia made his first career start and true freshman Michael Ezeike, who caught a nine-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, made his first career appearance. Redshirt freshman defensive back Shea Pitts also made his college debut while playing on special teams. “They’ll grow from this experience,” Kelly said of his freshmen. “We’ll take the positives out of this as we continue to build.”