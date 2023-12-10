Mick Cronin’s first UCLA team provided template Bruins must embrace

Holding firm for a half, UCLA folded against a tougher opponent in the final minutes. The Bruins’ youth could be seen in repeated mistakes.

The loss dropped the Bruins’ record to 5-3. Their victories included one over Chaminade in the Maui Invitational but none against teams from major conferences.

The year was 2019 … and 2023.

UCLA’s sputtering start to this season is reminiscent of coach Mick Cronin’s first season in Westwood. That team relied heavily on freshmen and sophomores as well, the Bruins struggling for 2½ months before Cronin solidified his rotation and forged a winning identity centered on toughness and defense.

Advertisement

It’s a template the newest batch of baby Bruins could use to help extend Cronin’s streak of taking his teams to 12 consecutive NCAA tournaments going back to his last nine seasons at Cincinnati. (UCLA’s 2019-20 team was widely considered on the bubble before the NCAA tournament was canceled by COVID-19.)

Here are five takeaways from UCLA’s 65-56 loss to Villanova on Friday night that showed once again how much growth remains for this team: