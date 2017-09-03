UCLA's dismal running game looks very familiar

UCLA’s epic comeback didn’t feature much of a contribution from its running game.

The Bruins gained 63 yards rushing and averaged only 2.5 yards per carry during their 45-44 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday at the Rose Bowl.

Those numbers were even worse than the ones UCLA produced last season when it averaged 84.3 yards per game to rank No. 127 out of 128 major college teams. A tailback never topped 100 yards in a game in 2016, and the Bruins did so as a team only four times in 12 games.

It was more of the same Sunday, with Soso Jamabo leading the way with 46 yards in seven carries for an average of 6.6 yards per carry. Bolu Olorunfunmi lost a fumble and gained 31 yards in 10 carries, averaging 3.1 yards per attempt.

“We have to be able to run the ball better than we did tonight,” UCLA coach Jim Mora said after the biggest comeback in school history. “I thought we’d be able to run it better and we didn’t run it well.”

There was one highlight. Tailback Jalen Starks scored on a two-yard run late in the second quarter.

It’s been a while

End Jaelan Phillips became the first UCLA true freshman to start on the defensive line in a season opener since at least 1983, the earliest year records are available.

Darnay Holmes became the first true freshman to start a season opener at cornerback for the Bruins since Matt Ware in 2001.

Photos from UCLA's game against Texas A&M at the Rose Bowl.

Holmes set up Texas A&M’s first touchdown when he was flagged for a late hit out of bounds midway through the first quarter, giving the Aggies a first and goal at the UCLA five-yard line.

Texas A&M tailback Keith Ford scored on the next play.

Holmes was pulverized returning a kickoff late in the first quarter and was replaced by Octavius Spencer on the next kickoff before resuming return duties.

Holmes also broke up a pass on third down, one of two pass breakups.

Phillips batted down a pass in the third quarter and finished with 41/2 tackles, including 11/2 sacks.

Sunny side?

UCLA switched sidelines at the Rose Bowl this season to be in the shade of the Terry Donahue Pavilion and protected from the afternoon sun.

At kickoff Sunday, the entire field was in the shade because of mostly overcast skies.

The sun finally broke through early in the second quarter, brightening the Texas A&M sideline considerably while the Bruins remained in the shade.

Much of the balance of the game was played under cloud cover.

Quick hits

UCLA punter Stefan Flintoft averaged 46.8 yards per punt, including a 63-yarder and a 57-yarder that pinned Texas A&M at its one-yard line. … UCLA tackle Sunny Odogwu was not in uniform for the game. …UCLA canceled the Bruin Walk, a pregame tradition in which players walk past fans on their way into the Rose Bowl, as the result of lightning in the area that prompted stadium officials to advise fans to seek shelter. … UCLA has won its last seven home openers beginning with a triumph over San Jose State in 2011. … UCLA is now 3-3 all-time against Texas A&M and 18-15-4 all-time against teams from the Southeastern Conference.

