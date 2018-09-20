UCLA women's gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field to retire after 2019 season

Valorie Kondos Field, who has coached the UCLA women’s gymnastics team to seven NCAA championships — including a dramatic win earlier this year — will retire after the 2019 season, she and the school announced on Thursday.
A former ballerina who began her coaching career as an assistant coach and choreographer in 1983 and became head coach in 1991, Kondos Field is among the most successful coaches in NCAA gymnastics history. In addition to the seven national titles, her Bruins teams have won 19 NCAA regional titles and 14 Pac-12 titles. Kondos Field, 59, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, was inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame in the class of 2010.
“I have had the immense privilege and pleasure of serving this university and athletic department for the past 36 years,” Kondos Field said in a statement. “UCLA has offered me opportunities that I could never have dreamed of, from a world-class education, to being part of an athletic team despite never having played organized sports in my life, to being able to mentor and teach life lessons to incredible young women. I have enjoyed every moment of this journey, and I will deeply miss all of the wonderful people that make up UCLA Athletics, and, most importantly, the daily interaction with our student-athletes, coaches and staff. However, I will forever be our most ardent supporter and look forward to continuing the dance in a different role but always as a proud UCLA Bruin.”
In the same statement, UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero said he accepted Kondos Field’s resignation with “incredibly mixed emotions.” He added: “Val embodies everything you look for in a head coach: she builds genuine relationships with her student-athletes; she’s a tremendous mentor, not only in the gym, but also in life; and of course, we all know, her teams have been incredibly successful. In winning, most importantly, she fosters this success the right way, by creating a culture of positivity and growth that has elevated the UCLA Gymnastics program to new heights, among the nation’s most elite. We are so grateful for her contributions, and we look forward to celebrating them with the Bruin Family during her final season.”