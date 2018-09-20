UCLA women's gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field to retire after 2019 season

“I have had the immense privilege and pleasure of serving this university and athletic department for the past 36 years,” Kondos Field said in a statement. “UCLA has offered me opportunities that I could never have dreamed of, from a world-class education, to being part of an athletic team despite never having played organized sports in my life, to being able to mentor and teach life lessons to incredible young women. I have enjoyed every moment of this journey, and I will deeply miss all of the wonderful people that make up UCLA Athletics, and, most importantly, the daily interaction with our student-athletes, coaches and staff. However, I will forever be our most ardent supporter and look forward to continuing the dance in a different role but always as a proud UCLA Bruin.”