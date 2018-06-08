UCLA's Jax Wacaser becomes second Bruin to take medical retirement

UCLA offensive lineman Jax Wacaser has become the second Bruin in recent days to take a medical retirement because of repeated concussions.
Tight end Jimmy Jaggers announced this week that he was no longer going to play football after sustaining a third concussion as the result of a car accident.
Wacaser, a freshman from Phoenix who did not play last season, said he suffered the fourth concussion of his career during a spring practice. Wacaser, his doctors and family then came to the decision that it would be best to medically retire, he said.
Wacaser will stay on scholarship and intends to remain at UCLA. Bruin Report Online first reported the news of Wacaser’s retirement.