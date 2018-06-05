UCLA tight end Jimmy Jaggers announces medical retirement

UCLA freshman tight end Jimmy Jaggers announced on Twitter on Monday that he was taking a medical retirement after being involved in a recent car accident that left him with a third concussion within the last year.
“I may no longer have the opportunity to play at the Rose Bowl,” Jaggers wrote, “but I will still be on scholarship and getting my degree. It was truly an honor being a part of something so special and I will miss the experiences, but know this is what’s best for me.”
Jaggers, a 6-foot-4, 255-pounder out of Roseville High in Northern California, was one of the most widely coveted tight end recruits. He did not play in his first season at UCLA.