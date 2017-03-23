UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau has surgery for muscle tear after early exit from pro day

The chest injury to UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau appears to be more serious than originally thought.

Moreau, who pulled out of pro day testing Tuesday after experiencing pain during the bench press, suffered a torn pectoral muscle and underwent surgery Wednesday to repair it, according to a report by Tony Pauline of the website DraftAnalyst.com. An NFL team executive subsequently confirmed the report for The Times.

UCLA Coach Jim Mora originally described the injury as “minor and nothing to worry about.”

Considered among the better prospects at his position, and a potential first-round pick, Moreau conceivably could slip a bit in the draft because of the injury. However, because the recovery time is three months for light bench-press work, and six months to competition, this actually could delay the start of his career.

