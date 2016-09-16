UCLA is fined, ordered to submit compliance plan in response to assistant coach's violations

The NCAA on Friday levied a $5,000 institutional fine and a two-year show-cause order for UCLA offensive line coach Adrian Klemm after accepting the school’s previous self-imposed sanctions related to ethical conduct violations committed by Klemm.

As part of the new penalties, UCLA must submit a plan for compliance to the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions detailing how it will educate Klemm and monitor his athletically related activities during the period of the show-cause order.

According to the NCAA, Klemm, who is also the Bruins’ recruiting coordinator, admitted to paying $2,400 for housing and private training sessions for two recruits at a private workout facility. UCLA also provided one recruit with a second official visit in violation of NCAA rules and made impermissible contact with recruits at their high school and a restaurant.

“While I certainly did not intentionally violate NCAA rules, the fact of the matter is that I did violate NCAA rules and I accept full responsibility,” Klemm said in a statement. “I need to be aware of every rule, and I will be moving forward. I’m thankful that this process has concluded and my focus remains squarely on our student-athletes and helping them achieve their goals.”

Klemm already had been suspended for the first two games of the 2015 season in addition to being suspended with pay for spring practice that year. He was also fined an undisclosed amount.

UCLA said then it had reduced its recruiting days by 10% in the spring of 2015 and would reduce official visits by two for the 2015-16 academic year. One of the players involved in the violations was required to repay the value of the benefits he received to charity to maintain his eligibility.

Klemm’s show-cause order, which commenced Friday, will require him to attend an NCAA rules seminar for each of the next two years. If another NCAA school tries to hire Klemm during that period, the school and Klemm must appear before the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions to present justification for the move.

“This was a good lesson for all of our coaches and staff — we must know every single NCAA rule and adhere to them, period,” UCLA Coach Jim Mora said in a statement. “Our compliance office is very thorough and has always worked closely with our coaches and staff, which I think the NCAA realized and appreciated as we went through this process. Without question, we are a stronger football program today.”

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Twitter: @latbbolch