UCLA wipes out 19-point deficit to defeat Oregon, 82-79

Aaron Holiday gave UCLA its first lead on a three-pointer with four minutes left in the second half and the 10th-ranked Bruins rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit to beat No. 5 Oregon, 82-79, on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Holiday and star freshman Lonzo Ball finished with 15 points each, combining to score UCLA's final seven points. Ball had 11 assists. The Bruins (22-3, 9-3 Pac-12) moved into a third-place tie with idle California in the league standings.

Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey scored 19 points each for the second-place Ducks (21-4, 10-2). Dorsey missed a potential tying three-pointer with 23 seconds left.

The Bruins closed with a furious rush, battling for rebounds after not getting back to defend early in the game. Holiday's go-ahead basket was part of a 33-15 run to end the game.

Two free throws by Jordan Bell got the Ducks to 80-79 with 19 seconds to go. Holiday got fouled and made both to preserve the win before Payton Pritchard's three-pointer missed with one second left.

The Bruins made two runs in the first half that twice got them within five points after trailing by 19. But the Ducks quickly extended their lead to 15 points early in the second half when Brooks made three three-pointers and Dorsey added another.

Before Holiday's go-ahead three-pointer, he split two Oregon defenders and made an off-balance layup, getting fouled and making the free throw.

Pritchard made a three-pointer that drew the Ducks within two before Ball added a three-pointer and coolly shook his right hand.

The Ducks raced out to a 37-18 lead, making six three-pointers and capping the spurt with a 14-3 run while the Bruins struggled to get back on defense.

UCLA answered with 14 consecutive points, including a three-pointer by Holiday and two by Alford, to close within five.

Oregon regrouped and closed the half on an 11-7 run to lead 48-39.