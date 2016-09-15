TELEVISION
Podcast | The Bear Facts: Who is Josh Rosen's favorite target? UNLV-UCLA review and a look at BYU

Welcome to another episode of “The Bear Facts” with Ben Bolch and guest host Jesse Dougherty.

  • This week’s topics include:
  • A look back at UCLA’s 42-21 win over UNLV
  • Who is going to emerge as Josh Rosen's favorite target?
  • Gyo Shojima believed to be first Japanese-born player in FBS game
  • BYU preview — Defensive line vs. BYU rushing attack (Injury updates on Eddie Vanderdoes and Takkarist McKinley)
  • BYU's secondary starting the game thin due to injuries and suspensions
  • Brazilian meats in Provo
  • Updates on Mique Juarez and Nate Starks

