Podcast | The Bear Facts: Who is Josh Rosen's favorite target? UNLV-UCLA review and a look at BYU

Welcome to another episode of “The Bear Facts” with Ben Bolch and guest host Jesse Dougherty.
- This week’s topics include:
- A look back at UCLA’s 42-21 win over UNLV
- Who is going to emerge as Josh Rosen's favorite target?
- Gyo Shojima believed to be first Japanese-born player in FBS game
- BYU preview — Defensive line vs. BYU rushing attack (Injury updates on Eddie Vanderdoes and Takkarist McKinley)
- BYU's secondary starting the game thin due to injuries and suspensions
- Brazilian meats in Provo
- Updates on Mique Juarez and Nate Starks
