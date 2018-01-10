Pac-12 leader UCLA to host Utah in basketball

UCLA UP NEXT
VS. UTAH
When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
Where: Pauley Pavilion.
On the air: TV: ESPN2; Radio: 1150.
Update: UCLA has emerged as the early leader in the free-for-all that is the Pac-12 Conference, sitting atop the conference standings amid a rash of upsets and comebacks. The Bruins (12-4, 3-1 in Pac-12 play) hold a half a game lead over four teams even after a second-half collapse last week against Stanford. Utah (10-5, 2-2) holds the unusual distinction of having gone 2-0 in conference road games and 0-2 on its home court after losing to the Arizona schools last week. Senior forward David Collette leads the Utes with an average of 13.8 points per game. Senior guard Justin Bibbins, a graduate transfer from Long Beach State, averages 13.7 points and 4.8 assists and has made a team-leading 45.7% of his three-point shots. Utah leads the Pac-12 in three-point field-goal percent defense, holding opponents to 30.5% accuracy, and ranks second in field-goal percent defense, limiting opponents to 41.3%.
